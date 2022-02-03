Rajkot civic body Budget proposes municipal bonds to raise revenue

Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora, in the budget for 2022-’23 submitted to the standing committee of the civic body on Wednesday, proposed to raise Rs 150 crore from municipal bonds, Rs 417 crore by selling various land parcels and Rs 30.22 crore by selling shops to raise alternate sources of revenue.

In the budget that comes months before the state assembly elections, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has proposed no change in the property tax rates, although Arora admitted that there has been a dip in the tax collection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Raising Rs 150 crore capital by issuing bonds was proposed in the last budget but we didn’t actually issue any bonds as we didn’t find the environment conducive nor did we need much capital. However, the process initiated in the current fiscal will help us to raise 150 crore by selling bonds in the year 2022-23,” said Arora while briefing the media after submitting the budget.

If the bonds come through, RMC will be the third municipal corporation after Ahmedabad and Vadodara to raise money from the market. Arora said that the RMC will also raise Rs 50 crore through bank loans.

Another key proposal in the budget is to increase levy on two-wheelers and luxury cars. If the tax proposals are approved by the standing committee and the general board of the RMC subsequently, buyers of two-wheelers would be liable to pay higher tax than those purchasing small cars.

The Municipal Commissioner kept the size of the RMC budget to Rs 2334 crore, almost similar to the budget for the current fiscal.

“While there has been a dip in our tax collection due to the pandemic, with an aim to provide people relief in these times, we propose to keep the property tax rates and water charges unchanged,” Arora said.

“However, with an aim to decongest city roads and promote adoption of public transport services, we propose to increase tax on two-wheelers from one per cent to 2.5 per cent and from the existing two percent of cost of luxury cars to up to five per cent,” he added. The budget proposes six tax slabs for cars. A car or jeep having ex-showroom price up to Rs3.99 lakh will be taxed at two per cent of its price.

The commissioner added that despite the pandemic, city residents had already paid Rs 208 crore worth of property tax and water charges and added that the total mop up of the civic body in the current fiscal was projected to be around Rs 300 crore.