Rajkot: Car, rickshaw drivers swept away in flood found dead

September 18, 2021 3:34:06 am
A car driver and a rickshaw driver of Jetpur who had gone missing while being swept away in flooded rivers on Tuesday were found dead Friday. Shyamgiri Goswami (21), a driver of businessman Kishan Shah, was reported missing since the car was swept away while trying to cross a flooded causeway Tuesday. Goswami’s body was found by a team of firemen .
Harun Amdani, a rickshaw driver, was also reported missing since Tuesday when he and his rickshaw were swept away while attempting to cross a flooded causeway across Bhadar river. Amdani’s body was recovered from the river downstream the causeway by his family members, police said.
