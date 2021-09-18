Rajkot: Car, rickshaw drivers swept away in flood found dead

Shyamgiri Goswami (21), a driver of businessman Kishan Shah, was reported missing since the car was swept away while trying to cross a flooded causeway Tuesday.

A car driver and a rickshaw driver of Jetpur who had gone missing while being swept away in flooded rivers on Tuesday were found dead Friday. Shyamgiri Goswami (21), a driver of businessman Kishan Shah, was reported missing since the car was swept away while trying to cross a flooded causeway Tuesday. Goswami’s body was found by a team of firemen .