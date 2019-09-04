Rajkot: Bus runs over woman after car door knocks her down

A woman was run over by a bus after the driver of a car opened its door suddenly and hit the victim’s scooter, knocking her down on Kuvadva Road of Rajkot, on Tuesday. The car driver fled the spot after the accident.

Police of the “B” Division said that Mayuri Mungra (27), a resident of Jagdamba Bhuvan of Brahmakumaris sector near Greenland Chowkadi on the eastern outskirts of the city, was on her way to a bank when she met with the accident. “While she was passing by Shiv Hotel, the driver of a car parked on the roadside opened the door of his vehicle to spit, which immediately blocked Mungra’s way and she had no time to react. Her scooter crashed into the door and she fell down on the road. In no time, she was run over by a bus which had been moving parallel to her scooter,” Assistant Sub-Inspector, Karmdeepsinh Vala said.

Police said that an auto-rickshaw driver rushed the woman to the Civil Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“Minutes after the accident, it started raining and therefore, we have not been able to collect any samples of saliva which the car driver might have spat. However, the driver of the GSRTC bus clicked photographs of the crime scene from his mobile and we are analysing them. We are also analysing CCTV footage recorded by cameras nearby,” Vala added.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation has prohibited people spitting mava or paan juice while driving on city roads.

“There is prima facie evidence that the scooter rammed into the car after its door was opened. We are in the process of registering a case against the drivers of the car and the bus,” added Vala.