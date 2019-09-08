Rajkot builder Kamlesh Ramani held under PASA

A day after he was found allegedly drunk from an apartment on Kalavad Road of the city, notorious real-estate developer Kamlesh Ramani was detained on Saturday, under the Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act (PASA) and sent to a jail in Vadodara.

Following a tip-off, the Detection of Crime Branch of Rajkot city and Rajkot taluka police raided a flat of Tulip Apartments on Kalavad Road on Friday and found Ramani with an unidentified woman. While the woman was let off after medical tests, Ramani was arrested after it was established that he was in an inebriated state. The controversial builder had claimed that he held a permit to consume alcohol and that the police arrest was wrongful. However, police said that the said permit had expired in July, 2019 and that his arrest was a legal action.

On Saturday, Rajkot city Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal issued a warrant ordering the detention of the controversial builder under the PASA. An official release from the city police said that 19 criminal cases had been filed against Ramani between 1998 and September, 2019. “He indulges in frauds related to land and houses, has committed offences of rape, firing in public, among others,” Rajkot Taluka Police inspector V S Vanzara said.

Ramani was booked by the University police last month, after allegedly firing on his former aide on University Road over a monetary dispute. However, the Gujarat High Court had granted him anticipatory bail in the case. Subsequently, a case of causing grievous hurt was also registered against him in Bhaktinagar police station of the city, but he had secured bail in that case too. “We have executed the PASA warrant against Ramani and sent him to Central Jail, Vadodara under PASA detention,” Vanzara told The Indian Express.