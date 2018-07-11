Rajkot: Body of minor girl recovered from borewell, one detained

The body of a three-year-old girl was recovered from a borewell near Gondal town here on Tuesday morning after an 18-hour operation. Police suspect the girl was murdered and detained a person in this connection.

Rajkot rural police launched an operation on Monday afternoon after they were informed that the body of a girl was trapped inside a borewell on the premises of a cotton ginning factory near Gondal, where her father was employed. The matter came to light after workers at the factory found a foul smell emanating from the well on Sunday.

Gondal municipality chief fire officer Mahavirsinh Jadeja, who led the team involved in the operation, said: “We started digging a well parallel to the borewell and the body was taken out at around 6.15 am today (Tuesday). The body was trapped at a depth of around 16 feet. We had to use mechanical stone-breakers to dig that deep and also ensured that the body did not slip deeper into the borewell.”

SP, Rajkot (Rural), Antrip Sood, said the girl had gone missing from the factory premises on Friday, following which her father had filed a missing complaint with Gondal Taluka police. Based on the father’s complaint, the police had filed a case of kidnapping.

“Based on statements of witnesses, we came to know that the girl was murdered by a labourer (working) at the same factory due to his personal enmity with her father. We have detained him. The accused has confessed that he had hit the girl with a stick. However, we are still investigating if the girl was dumped in the well after being murdered or that she was still alive when pushed in the well and died later,” Sood told The Indian Express.

The SP said that the girl’s body has been sent to the civil hospital in Rajkot for postmortem. The factory authorities said that they had removed the motor pump from the borewell on Friday to get it repaired.

“The motor pump had developed a fault and the workers had taken it out to repair it. They had covered the borewell after pulling out the motor pump. However, when they uncovered the borewell on Sunday morning to put the repaired motor pump back, they found a foul smell coming out from the well,” director of the factory told The Indian Express. On the detention of the factory worker, the director said: “We had no reports of any quarrel among the labourers.”

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App