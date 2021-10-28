Rajkot: Balcony of commercial building collapses; no casualties, 6 vehicles damaged

Section of a balcony on the first floor of a commercial building here collapsed trapping a few shopkeepers and shoppers as debris blocked doorways of shops and damaged six vehicles on the busy Yagnik Road Thursday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The incident happened at Dhanrajni, a 10-storey commercial building, and the debris from the structure fell on vehicles parked underneath and damaged them. The tilted RCC slab blocked the doorways of three shops on the ground floor of the building, trapping a few shopkeepers and customers. The shops affected included a provision store, a mobile store and a fast-food joint.

(Express photo/Chirag Chotaliya) (Express photo/Chirag Chotaliya)

However, those trapped inside the shops on the ground floor were rescued by locals and the Rajkot fire brigade without any injury.

“Total six persons were trapped inside the shops. Two of them managed to come out on their own, the rest four were rescued by our team. No one sustained any injury in the incident” Ileskh Kher, chief fire officer of Rajkot, said.

Dhanrajni building houses several shops and offices, including a few media houses. The section of the balcony facing Ramkrishna Dairy also used to function as a passage to a few shops located on the first floor of the building.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the road and Kher said that operation was on to remove debris from the spot and dangerous parts of the building.