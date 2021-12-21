Rajkot APMC chairman elected sarpanch of Ramnagar village

Three weeks after he was elected chairman of agricultural produce market committee (APMC) of Rajkot, Jayesh Boghra was elected sarpanch of his native village Ramnagar in Rajkot district Tuesday. Boghra succeeds his wife Payal as the elected head of the village.

Polling for Ramnagar village panchayat election was conducted on Sunday and 96 per cent turnout was recorded as at least 316 out of the 329 voters of this small village located on the bank of Nyari dam on the south-western outskirts of Rajkot city, cast their votes.

In the counting of votes held Tuesday, 40-year-old Boghra narrowly defeated his rival Vallabh Virani. While Boghra polled 166 votes, Virani garnered 150 votes. Thus, Boghra won the race to the office of village sarpanch by a margin of 16 votes. Candidates of Boghra’s panel prevailed on all eight seats of members of village panchayat.

This is second time in a row that the Boghras have defeated Viranis in village panchayat polls. Boghra’s wife Payal had defeated Virani’s wife in the 2016 village panchayat election.

Boghra is an advocate by profession and his family also owns agricultural land in Ramnagar though he lives in Rajkot city. His election as sarpanch of Ramnagar comes just three weeks after he was elected sarpanch of Rajkot APMC, one of the biggest wholesale markets of Gujarat run by farmers’ cooperative bodies.

“My wife did good work as sarpanch of Ramnagar over the past five years and therefore, people have showed faith in us one more time. This is victory of development. I will continue to serve the village,” Boghra said after his victory on Tuesday.

Incidentally, Boghra’s father had also served as sarpanch of Ramnagar since 1995 to 2005.