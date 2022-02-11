Rajkot APMC budget proposes police chowky, new auction shed, canteen

WITH AN aim to maintain law and order on its old yard, the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) of Rajkot approved construction of a new police chowky and build a new auction shed on its new yard in its Budget for financial year 2022-23 on Thursday.

If the budget proposal goes through, Rajkot APMC will become the first APMC in the state to host a police chowky.

The board of directors of one of the biggest APMCs in the state approved Rs27 crore budget of the market committee at its meeting held on Thursday.

The budget allocated Rs 17 lakh for construction of a new police chowky on the old yard on National Highway 27 and Rs 5 crore for a new auction shed on the new yard of the APMC near Bedi village.

The budget allocated Rs 50 lakh for setting up a new farmers’ canteen near the administrative building and Rs7 crore for bitumen carpeting of an open auction ground in the new yard.

“There was a police chowky in the vicinity of our old yard but it was demolished to widen a road and since then, police were looking for land to develop a new chowky. The board of directors have decided to allot police space on the old yard and earmarked Rs17 lakh for that purpose,” Babulal Tejani, secretary of Rajkot APMC told The Indian Express.

However, sources said that Jayesh Boghra, newly elected chairman of the APMC, had noticed encroachment by various shop-owners and platform allottees on the old yard and when he asked the encroachers to use only as much space as allotted to them, the allottees had refused.