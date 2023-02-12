scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Rajkot AIIMS likely to be fully operational by Oct 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya said that the third batch of students has arrived at the campus with infrastructure work progressing.

The minister was given a brief presentation about the progress of the works that was followed by discussions on the issues being faced. (file)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot is expected to become fully operational by October this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Sunday.

Following a visit to the AIIMS campus at Para Pipaliya to review the progress of the construction work, Mandaviya said, “Nearly 60 per cent of the development work of Rajkot AIIMS is completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate it to the nation in October or November this year.”

The minister directed to speed up and give the desired momentum to the ongoing project work with an aim to make AIIMS fully functional at the earliest, stated a release issued by AIIMS Rajkot.

The minister was given a brief presentation about the progress of the works that was followed by discussions on the issues being faced.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

Mandaviya said that the third batch of students has arrived at the campus with infrastructure work progressing.

The minister was taken around the campus and he visited the Aayush block, followed by the academic block, hospital block, residential blocks, as well as other facilities. He also interacted with MBBS students, staff and faculty during a tea session at the dining hall.

The AIIMS release added that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan-Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJAK) will be operational from March 2023 and telemedicine consultation services in the form of e-sanjeevani is running smoothly since February 2022.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Rajkot AIIMS on December 31, 2020, which he said would boost health infrastructure and medical education, and provide employment opportunities in Gujarat.

The project cost for construction is about Rs 1,195 crore, which includes an allocation of Rs 185 crore towards state-of-the-art medical equipment.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 21:41 IST
Next Story

New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung explores impermanence

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close