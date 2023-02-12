Rajkot AIIMS likely to be fully operational by Oct 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot is expected to become fully operational by October this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Sunday.

Following a visit to the AIIMS campus at Para Pipaliya to review the progress of the construction work, Mandaviya said, “Nearly 60 per cent of the development work of Rajkot AIIMS is completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate it to the nation in October or November this year.”

The minister directed to speed up and give the desired momentum to the ongoing project work with an aim to make AIIMS fully functional at the earliest, stated a release issued by AIIMS Rajkot.

The minister was given a brief presentation about the progress of the works that was followed by discussions on the issues being faced.

Mandaviya said that the third batch of students has arrived at the campus with infrastructure work progressing.

The minister was taken around the campus and he visited the Aayush block, followed by the academic block, hospital block, residential blocks, as well as other facilities. He also interacted with MBBS students, staff and faculty during a tea session at the dining hall.

The AIIMS release added that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan-Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJAK) will be operational from March 2023 and telemedicine consultation services in the form of e-sanjeevani is running smoothly since February 2022.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Rajkot AIIMS on December 31, 2020, which he said would boost health infrastructure and medical education, and provide employment opportunities in Gujarat.

The project cost for construction is about Rs 1,195 crore, which includes an allocation of Rs 185 crore towards state-of-the-art medical equipment.