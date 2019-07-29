Rajkot: 5 booked for pilfering diesel from HPCL line

FIVE MEN allegedly drilled a hole into a pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and collected over 1,500 litres of diesel from it, at Khari Rohar village near Gandhidham town in Kutch. Police said that this is the third such incident this month.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Gandhidham ‘B’ Division police station set out for patrolling along the oil pipelines originating from Kandla port, which lead to storage tanks around 12 km away towards Gandhidham. The team detected suspicious movement near a steel pipeline of HPCL near Khari Rohar, at around 4am. After police flashed searchlights, five men were seen pilfering diesel from the pipeline and collecting it in polymer cans.

“Noticing the police approach them, the accused ran away. Policemen chased them and with the help of flashlights, the five were identified as Gadha Hanif Suleman Nigamana, Abhal Koreja alias Abhal Mastan, Kali Kakal alias Patel, Ismile Buchal and Gani Kataiya, all residents of Khari Rohar village,” K N Solanki, Sub-Inspector of Gandhidham ‘B’ Division police station, stated in his complaint.

Police seized 1,520 litres of diesel, which the accused had stored in 38 cans — a consignment worth Rs 1.01 lakh. As many as 80 empty diesel cans, a 20-metre plastic pipeline, a hammer and a wooden pin – with which the accused used to plug the hole they drilled – were also seized.

“The accused are a part of a gang involved in pilfering diesel from pipelines of oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). They had drilled a hole in the steel pipeline of HPCL with the help of a manually-operated drill and were pilfering diesel when our team raided them. Timely action by the police prevented a major mishap,” Police Inspector Jaypalsinh Jadeja told The Indian Express.

Based on PSI Solanki’s complaint, the Gandhidham police have booked the five under IPC Section 379 (Theft), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed), in addition to the Damage to Public Properties Act (1984).