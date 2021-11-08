Rajkot: 4 of family killed as car falls into well

FOUR OF a family from Ahmedabad who were out on a pilgrimage were killed after the car in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into a roadside well at Kankot village of Wankaner taluka Sunday evening.

Manjula Prajapati (60), her daughter-in-law Meena and grandsons Aditya (16) and Om (7) were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell in a well at around 8:30 pm on Sunday, Wankaner police said.

However, Meena’s husband Ratilal (69) and son Dinesh (43) managed to escape unhurt.

In his complaint, Ratilal, a resident of Vastral area of Ahmedabad, stated that he and five of his family members had left Ahmedabad for Dwarka on New Year day on Friday.

From Dwarka, the family went to Somnath, Tulshishyam, and Gondal and were on their way to Matel when driver of their car lost control over the vehicle and the car veered off the road and fell into a well.

Based on Ratilal’s complaint, police have booked the car driver for causing deaths by negligence and rash driving.

Police said that Manjula was a teacher at a primary school in Piplij village.