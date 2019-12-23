Rajkot: 3 labourers dead, 2 injured as wall collapses in Palitana

Palitana town police said that Faruk Deraiya (55), his son Tausif (35) and three other labourers were buried under debris of a wall that collapsed. (Representational) Palitana town police said that Faruk Deraiya (55), his son Tausif (35) and three other labourers were buried under debris of a wall that collapsed. (Representational)

Three labourers were killed and two others were injured when a wall collapsed as they were razing an old building of a dharmashala (inn) in the temple town of Palitana in Bhavnagar district on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 9 am when five labourers were involved in demolishing the Arisa Bhuvan Jain Dharmashala on Taleti Road in Palitana town.

Palitana town police said that Faruk Deraiya (55), his son Tausif (35) and three other labourers were buried under debris of a wall that collapsed.

“The labourers were manually demolishing the building, which is said to be around 100 years old. While they were removing a steel girder, one the walls of the building collapsed, trapping three labourers in the debris and injuring two others. Two labourers died on the spot while the third one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Bhavnagar city,” Palitana town police inspector NM Chaudhari said.

The victims were identified as Faruk Deraiya, his son Tausif and Sukha Khasiya (30). Police said Faruk and Tausif were residents of Gariyadhar Road in Palitana town, while Khisadiya was a resident of Bhadavav village of Palitana taluka of Bhavnagar district.

“The father-son duo died on the spot while the third labourer, Khasiya, died in hospital. Two other labourers escaped with minor injuries,” Chaudhari said adding Faruk was given a contract by the dharmashala administration to raze the building to construct a new one.

Palitana town police registered a case of accidental deaths and started an investigation.

