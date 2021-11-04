Rajkot: 3 booked for ‘abetting farmer’s suicide’ by forcing to repay borrowed money

Hours after a 65-year-old farmer allegedly jumped into an irrigation canal and died near Halvad town in Morbi district, police on Tuesday night booked three persons, including a man who reportedly lent money to the farmer and was putting pressure on him to repay.

Manji Sonagra, a farmer from Nava Vegadvav village in Morbi district, was found dead in a canal of Narmada dam project near GIDC in Halvad on Tuesday.

Police said Sonagra left his home in Nava Vegadvav village on Monday morning after telling his family that he was going to the agricultural field. When he did not return till late evening, his son Prakash tried calling him but the calls were unanswered. However, the family thought he would have gone to some relative’s place and did not search for Sonagra. Around 11.30 am Tuesday, Prakash received a call from his cousin saying Sonagra’s bike and clothes were found on the bank of the canal. Hours later, the farmer’s body was recovered by divers from Tikar village of Halvad.

Late on Tuesday, Prakash filed a complaint at Halvad police station alleging that Jeram Dalvadi, Raymal Koli and Narayan Dalvadi drove his father to suicide. Based on the complaint, Halvad police booked the trio under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed). Jeram and Narayan are residents of Chandragadh village in Halvad taluka, while Koli is a resident of Juna Vegadvav.

An FIR quotes Prakash as saying that four-five days ago, his father had told him that he had borrowed Rs 7 lakh from Jeram with Koli and Narayan facilitating the transaction. However, they allegedly put presure on the farmer to repay the loan, saying that he should transfer the ownership of his home in the name of the accused if he was not able to repay it.