Rajkot: 27 kg silver stolen from refining unit

THIEVES STRUCK at a silver refining unit in Chandi Bazar of Jamnagar city and allegedly made away with 27 kg of silver worth over Rs 12 lakh. The incident took place when the refining unit was shut due to the Uttarayan festival on Tuesday, police said.

‘A’ Division police in Jamnagar said that the thieves broke into Bombay Refinery — a silver refining unit on Matva street in Chandi Bazar — by breaking a fiber-cement sheet in the roof of the refinery. The thieves allegedly made away with 25 kg silver cubes and two kg silver bars kept in a wooden cupboard inside the refinery. Police said that Sandeep Salukhe, the owner of Bombay Refinery, discovered the theft when he opened the unit at 8 am on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Salukhe said that one Anand Jinjuvadiya, who runs a shop near the refining unit, gave him 25 kg of silver to convert it into refined bars on Monday morning. Jinjuvadiya asked him to do refining as and when asked for, after the Uttarayan holiday, he added.

Salukhe said that he put the bag containing the silver cubes and bars inside a wooden cupboard at his unit. He told the police that he had opened his shop on Tuesday and when he closed his shop in the afternoon due to the festival, the bag was inside the cupboard.

“However, when I opened my shop at 8 am today (Wednesday) and checked the wooden cupboard, I found that it was open and that the bag containing silver was missing. When I looked around, I found that a sheet in the roof of my shop was broken,” Salukhe stated in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, police registered an offence against unidentified persons for theft and criminal trespass. Police also sought the help of the dog squad and forensic experts.

“The cement-composite sheet which formed the roof of the refining unit was quite weak due to wear and tear, and also due to heat generated during the refining process. Thieves made their way inside the refinery by breaking one such sheet,” TL Vaghela, police inspector ‘A’ Division police, told The Indian Express. No detention or arrests were made in this connection till Wednesday evening, he added.

