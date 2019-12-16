Rajkot: 2 kids die after falling into well on agricultural farm

Two children drowned after accidentally falling into an open well, on an agricultural farm on Saturday. (Representational Image) Two children drowned after accidentally falling into an open well, on an agricultural farm on Saturday. (Representational Image)

TWO CHILDREN drowned after accidentally falling into an open well, on an agricultural farm in Goriyali village of Ghogha taluka in Bhavnagar district on Saturday, police said.

Ghogha police said that the incident took place on Saturday when Vivek Jambucha (6) and his cousin Paras (4) were playing on an agricultural field. “They were on the farm with one of their aunts when they accidentally slipped into a well and drowned. They were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar city but were declared brought dead,” PR Solanki, police Sub-Inspector of Ghogha said on Sunday.

Sources said that the woman also jumped into the well in an attempt to rescue the two boys, but she started drowning herself and had to be rescued.

“The family does not suspect any foul play in the incident. They did not request for an autopsy of the bodies of the two boys. They have not formally informed police about the incident,” Solanki further said.

