Rajkot: 15-year-old girl ‘raped’ by her friend’s cousin, accused booked

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl from Nepal who lives in Rajkot was allegedly raped by her friend’s cousin in a school toilet in March this year after promising her to marry her, Rajkot city police said on Thursday.

Police said that the girl got in touch with the 17-year-old accused last year through her friend. “The duo started chatting on phone last year after the girl’s female friend introduced her to the boy. In March this year, the boy came to Rajkot from Surat and promised to marry her before taking her to a toilet in a school in the city and raping her twice,” a police officer of Rajkot city police who is associated with the probe said.

The accused is also a native of Nepal. “The girl used to visit her female friend’s family often. The accused is cousin of the friend,” the officer added. The matter came to light after the girl ran away from her home on June 12. “The accused asked the girl to go to Surat so that they can get married. However, once she reached there, the boy told her that he doesn’t want to continue their relationship. The girl was brought back to Rajkot by her family. She later told her family about the incident and her mother filed a complaint. We have booked the boy for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” added the officer.