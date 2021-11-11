Rajkot: 10 arrested for ‘gambling’ inside hotel

THE DETECTION of Crime Branch of Rajkot city police arrested 10 persons who were gambling inside a hotel on Yagnik Road of the city on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip off, Crime Branch officials raided a room on the sixth floor of the upmarket hotel at around 4:45 pm and caught 10 men who were gambling there.

“We have arrested 10 men for gambling. Narendrasinh Jadeja, a resident of Rataiya village of Lodhika taluka in Rajkot district used to run the gambling den and he is among those arrested,” Crime Branch police inspector Viral Gadhvi said.

Police identified other accused as Arvind Faldu, Raju Maheta, Kamlesh Popat, Bharat Dalsaniya, Pradip Chavda, Manish Sondagar, Karan Parmar, Vipul Bechara and Rasik Bhalodiya. Police said that Dalsaniya and Rasik are residents of Morbi while the rest are residents of Rajkot city. Police seized Rs10.24 lakh cash and 13 mobile phones worth Rs 4.93 lakh from the suite room of the hotel. Police also seized two cars belonging to the accused.



“Two staff members of the hotel are also under the scanner and we are questioning them in connection with the case,” the police inspector further said.

A press release from the Crime Branch stated that Jadeja and the hotel manager knew each other and that the former had asked the latter to arrange for a room. Accordingly, the manager directed the receptionist to book a room in the name of Jadeja or one Vipulbhai and that he would e-mail to the receptionist address proof of the guest. Later in the evening, the hotel manager got his statement recorded while police said that a notice had been issued to the receptionist.