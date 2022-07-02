Rainfall lash Rajkot and Amreli dists

PARTS OF Rajkot district were lashed by heavy rain leading to temporary waterlogging in many areas Friday. Moderate rainfall was reported from Amreli also.

Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district received 115 millimetres (mm) of rain during the day Friday, an official release said. Neighbouring Gondal taluka recorded 78 mm. Jetpur taluka logged 50 mm, while Jamkandorna (37 mm) and Kotda Sangani (16mm) talukas of the district also recorded significant precipitation.

Meanwhile, Rajkot city got its first spell of good rainfall this monsoon. It started raining in the afternoon and kept raining steadily until late evening. The flood control-room said the city registered 40 mm rainfall during the day. A rath carrying idols of Lord Jagannath and other deities in a procession taken out by ISKCON in Rajkot had to be covered with tarpaulin sheet as it started raining.

The rain led to temporary waterlogging in Indrapasthnagar underpass, sections of 150-feet Ring Road, Kothariya Road, etc.

Moderate rainfall was reported from Amreli district also. Lilia taluka of Amreli recorded 18 mm rainfall followed by Babra (17 mm), Vadiya (16 mm), Dhari (16 mm), Bagasara (15 mm), Amreli (13 mm), Jafrabad (10 mm) and Savarkundla (16 mm). Rain was reported from coastal Rajula taluka also. Isolated rainfall was reported from Devbhumi Dwarka and other districts of Saurashtra as well.