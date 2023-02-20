Railway traffic hit after goods train derails in Bhavnagar

Railway traffic in parts of Saurashtra was disrupted after a goods train derailed at Dhola junction in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar on Sunday.

Some wagons of a goods train derailed at Dhola junction at 4.45 pm Sunday, stated an official release from the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway. This led to a blockade of railway traffic on that section for about four hours, forcing some trains to run late while also forcing the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway to cancel some local trains.

The Bhavnagar-Bandra express train No. 22964 was delayed by three hours and left Bhavnagar terminus at 8.45 pm, the release said. Train No. 12972 was also delayed by three hours and was to depart Bhavnagar at 9.30 pm. Similarly, Mahuva-Surat, Bhavnagar-Okha were also delayed by three hours. Meanwhile, Dhola-Mahuva, Mahuva-Dhola, Bhavnagar-Botad and Botad-Bhavnagar local trains were cancelled for the day while Mahuva-Bhavnagar train journey was terminated at Lilia Mota.