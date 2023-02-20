scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Railway traffic hit after goods train derails in Bhavnagar

Some wagons of a goods train derailed at Dhola junction at 4.45 pm Sunday, stated an official release from the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway.

Similarly, Mahuva-Surat, Bhavnagar-Okha were also delayed by three hours. Meanwhile, Dhola-Mahuva, Mahuva-Dhola, Bhavnagar-Botad and Botad-Bhavnagar local trains were cancelled for the day while Mahuva-Bhavnagar train journey was terminated at Lilia Mota.
Listen to this article
Railway traffic hit after goods train derails in Bhavnagar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Railway traffic in parts of Saurashtra was disrupted after a goods train derailed at Dhola junction in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar on Sunday.

Some wagons of a goods train derailed at Dhola junction at 4.45 pm Sunday, stated an official release from the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway. This led to a blockade of railway traffic on that section for about four hours, forcing some trains to run late while also forcing the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway to cancel some local trains.

The Bhavnagar-Bandra express train No. 22964 was delayed by three hours and left Bhavnagar terminus at 8.45 pm, the release said. Train No. 12972 was also delayed by three hours and was to depart Bhavnagar at 9.30 pm. Similarly, Mahuva-Surat, Bhavnagar-Okha were also delayed by three hours. Meanwhile, Dhola-Mahuva, Mahuva-Dhola, Bhavnagar-Botad and Botad-Bhavnagar local trains were cancelled for the day while Mahuva-Bhavnagar train journey was terminated at Lilia Mota.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 00:03 IST
Next Story

Inspired by Saurabh bhaiya, Varun Tomar wins India first medal at the ISSF Cairo World Cup

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close