Railway station in Rajkot gets three escalators, new elevator

Rajkot became the first railway station in Saurashtra region to have passenger escalators with MP Mohan Kundariya inaugurating three such facilities and a passenger elevator at the Rajkot railway station on Sunday.

Two escalators are on platform number 1, while one escalator is between platforms 2 and 3, and the elevator with a capacity of 20 passengers has been installed between platforms 2 and 3.

The MP also inaugurated a new coach-indicator system that will provide accurate information on coaches and new watering system to allow speedier refilling of water tanks of train coaches, stated a release from the Rajkot division of Western Railway.

Kundariya also dedicated to the public two elevators at Wankaner railway station and two more at the circular area of the railway station.

While the projects in Rajkot are worth Rs 21.29 crore, the ones in Wankaner are worth Rs 2.37 crore.

Anil Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager of Rajkot and other senior officers of railway were also present on the occasion.