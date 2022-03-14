Ragpicker arrested for raping toddler in Porbandar

The Porbandar police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday for allegedly raping a two-and-half-year-old girl on March 10.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team held the accused — a rag-picker from Bihar — from the railway tracks in Ranavav town. The arrest was made formal after his identity was confirmed prima facie, police said. He was produced in a local court that has sent him to seven-day police remand.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on March 10 when the victim and her brother were playing outside a cottage on an agricultural field where their parents work as labourers. An unidentified man approached them, beat up the five-year-old boy and threatened him with a knife before taking the girl inside the cottage and raping her.

The five-year-old rushed to get his parents who were working on a farm some distance from the cottage. However, by the time they reached the cottage, the accused had run away, police said. The child was rushed to a hospital.