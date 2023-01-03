Amid protests by Jains, police post set up to boost security at Gujarat’s Shajtrunjay hill

Even as the Jain community in Gujarat is taking out rallies across the state and submitting memorandums against alleged vandalism at one of the shrines around Shajtrunjay hill, a prime holy site for the Jains, Bhavnagar district police said Monday that it is setting up a police post to boost security at the holy hill.

A release from the Bhavnagar police said a police post will be activated with immediate effect to tighten security at the hill overlooking Palitana town in the district.

The development comes in the wake of protest rallies following an alleged incident of vandalism at Dada Saheb’s Pagla on the southern periphery of the Shatrunjay amid claims of poor security at the hill.

The release said the decision was taken by Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar) Gautam Parmar and Superintendent of Police (Bhavnagar) Ravindra Patel for the “security of Shatrunjaya hill and the safety of pilgrims.” The police post will be tasked with the security of the hill, safety of pilgrims and their belongings, traffic control, preventing encroachment, running a pilgrim helpdesk, monitoring of palanquin services, parking, etc, and will function under the direct supervision of an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

It added that the post will be headed by a police sub-inspector and will have a total of 20 personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors, three head constables, 12 constables, five traffic police personnel, five women home guards and eight members of the traffic regulation brigade.

“At present, we are augmenting the manpower at the existing police post at the foothill of Shatrunjay. We have given 20 personnel to that post as of now. We are also sending a proposal to the office of the Director General of Police to rechristen the post as Shatrunjay Parvat Police Chowky,” the IGP told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

A police post, the Taleti police chowky, is already there at the beginning of the stairway leading to the top of the hill. Functioning under the jurisdiction of the Palitana town police station, this post is currently headed by an ASI and has one head constable and three constables. The chowky has jurisdiction over the neighbouring residential areas as well.

When asked if the jurisdiction of the post will also be changed, the IGP said, “We are surveying all things, including flow of pilgrims and traffic, and will take a decision accordingly.”