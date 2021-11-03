Protest against windmills: 4 Kutch villagers booked for ‘abusing’ contractor, supervisor

FOUR RESIDENTS of Sangnara village in Nakhatrana taluka of Kutch were booked Tuesday for allegedly abusing and intimidating contractors and forcing them to halt work of constructing a power transmission line there. However, other residents of the village on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Kutch collector, claiming the complaint was baseless and false.

Based on a complaint filed by Mahesh Parmar (43), a supervisor for a contractor who is building a powerline for WinSol Engineers Pvt Limited (WEPL), Nakhtrana police have booked Haja Rabari, Lakha Rabari, Asha Rabari and Haresh Pokar under IPC Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. All the four accused are residents of Sangnara village.

In his complaint, Mahesh, a resident of Navanagar in Nakhtrana, stated that he works a site supervisor for one Jayanti Vaghela, who in turn, has received contract from WinSol for erecting electric poles and cables for evacuating power generated by windmills in various parts of Nakhtrana.

He stated that construction of a powerline in Sangnara is going on since August 25. However, when he, Jayanti and three others started their work in the morning of October 31, the four accused came rushing to the spot and forced them to suspend work.

“They asked me with whose permission I was working in the jurisdiction of their village. I told them I am a supervisor for Jayanti Vaghela, who, in turn, has received a work contract from WinSol company and that we are doing authorised work on government land. However, Haja Kama Rabari and Vela Lakha Rabari said that I can’t go there to work without their permission. They asked me to stop work immediately and to call the owner of the company to the site,” the FIR quotes Mahesh as having stated in his complaint, adding the four accused then started abusing the complainant, the contractor and other men who had gone there to work.

Mahesh is further quoted as having stated that he offered to halt the work immediately but pleaded with the accused not to assault him. “When we were leaving the site, abandoning our equipment, they told us that they were sparring us on that day but threatened to kill us if we dared to come back for work,” the FIR further quotes Mahesh as having stated.

Ashish Pandya, Deputy Superintendent of Police of SC/ST Cell of Kutch (west) police is conducting a probe in the case but police said that no one has been detained or arrested so far.

The FIR comes around two months after residents of Sangnara occupied land allotted to a private wind energy company in the jurisdiction of the village and resolved not to allow installation of windmills there, as, they claimed, the land is guachar (community grazing land) of the village.