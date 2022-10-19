Process to recruit 823 forest guards from Nov 1

To provide employment to the youth of the state and strengthen the protection regime in protected forest areas of Gujarat, the state government will initiate the process of recruiting 823 forest guards from November 1, the state government announced on Tuesday.

An official release from the government said that online registration of candidates for recruitment of 823 beat guards or forest guards will begin from November 1 and will go on till November 15. Candidates will have the option of paying the application fee through digital transactions, the release added.

Forest and Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana and Minister of State for Forest and Environment Minister Jagdish Panchal said in a joint release that the government has decided to complete the cycle of recruiting 334 forest guards that is presently stalled due to administrative reasons and initiate a new drive to recruit 823 forest guards through competitive examination.

The release quoted the two ministers as saying, “Posts of beat guards are very basic necessity for protection of wildlife. The government hopes that getting such beat guards will help in conservation of forests and wildlife.”