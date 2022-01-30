Probe after food carts selling egg items ‘vandalised’ in Rajkot

A group of bike-borne men allegedly vandalised food carts selling eggs and egg-based recipes on Morbi Road of Rajkot city late Saturday, injuring one person, police said adding an FIR was registered and an investigation was on.

According to the FIR registered at ‘B’ Division police station, eight to 10 men on motor bikes went to Hanif Harav (60) near Swaminarayan bridge on Morbi Road at around 8 pm Saturday and asked him to shut down his food cart. When Harav, a resident of Takshshila Society near Jungleshwar, questioned them, the men smashed the panes of his autorickshaw that was converted into a food cart.

The FIR stated that the accused also damaged eggs, spices and other items kept in the cart before assaulting Harav. Police said Harav was injured on his left palm in the attack.

Later on, the assailants targeted two other food carts before fleeing the spot, police said.

Based on Harav’s complaint, ‘B’ Division police booked eight to 10 unidentified men under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the tune of Rs 50).

Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said efforts are on to nab the accused. “They came riding bikes and had their faces covered. They asked owner of one food cart to shut down his cart and when he refused, they vadalised his cart and injured him. Then they targeted other food carts before fleeing the spot,” Agarwal told The Indian Express.

The commissioner said that efforts were on to identify the accused and nab them.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation was the first civic body in the state to launch a drive to remove food carts selling non-vegetarian food in November last year, terming them encroachment on city roads.