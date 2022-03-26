President: INS Valsura helped India strengthen bilateral ties

By emerging as the preferred training destination of friendly navies, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura has helped India strengthen bilateral ties with countries in the Indian Ocean region, President Ramnath Kovind remarked while presenting the President’s Colour to this premier naval training institute of the Indian Navy in Jamnagar on Friday.

The President’s Colour is the highest award bestowed on a military unit in India in recognition of its exceptional services to the nation. The president said that INS Valsura has set standards in professionalism and excellence in the field of naval training.

“I am told that 1,800 trainees from 15 friendly foreign countries have been trained till date from this premier institution. This has also strengthened our bilateral ties with the countries from the Indian Ocean region,” the President said, adding, “The Indian Navy is safeguarding our national interests in the maritime domain. The Navy, over the years, has emerged as a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force and is the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region.”

The unit was commissioned on 15th December, 1942 as a torpedo training school during World War-II to enhance capability of Indian Royal Navy. Over the last 79 years, INS Valsura has transformed into a premier technical training institution.

“It is entrusted with the vital role of skilling the sea warriors to maintain complex weaponry and electrical equipment on board ships and submarines,” said Kovind, adding, “It is a matter of great pride that the Indian Navy has consistently evolved to safeguard extensive maritime interests with resolve and tenacity. The Indian navy is continuously enhancing its strength, keeping in mind the long-term perspective plans and towards meeting the expanding range of missions.”

The President commended INS Valsura officers who sacrificed their lives and added that the nation remains indebted to them. “On this special occasion, I also pay homage to all those from INS Valsura who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. We will always remain indebted to them and their families. Let us also remember all the veterans who tried tirelessly over the decades to build this premier institution. It is a matter of great pride to bestow the President’s Colour to INS Valsua in recognition of its exceptional service rendered to the nation in peace and during war,” Kovind said.