Pregnant woman shot dead by former husband in Rajkot

A PREGNANT woman was allegedly shot dead by her former husband at her residence in Ravi Park near Love Temple on Kalavad Road on Tuesday with police saying the accused was nabbed within hours.

According to police, Akash Maurya (27), a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, came to Rajkot from UP and hired an autorickshaw to go to the house of the victim, Sarita Chavda (26), around 1 pm.

Police said that Sarita and her husband Pankaj Chavda were having lunch when Maurya reached their residence and entered into an argument with Sarita before shooting her on the chest with a country-made pistol, killing her on the spot. He then fled the spot.

Pankaj tried to give a chase to the accused cried for help. “One Krunal Chudasama who was passing by in his car with his friends noticed the accused getting into an autorickshaw and informed the police control. He than chased the autorickshaw and kept updating the control room,” an official release from University Police station said, adding the police teams eventually managed to nab Maurya from Madhapar Chowkadi.

Police said Sarita was also a native of Gorakhpur and was initially married to Marya. She tied the knot with Chavda last year and was three months pregnant.