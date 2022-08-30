PP Sojitra seeks fifth term as director of Amreli APMC

Incumbent chairman of Amreli agricultural produce market committee (APMC), PP Sojitra, is seeking a fifth term as a member of the board of directors even as 20 persons have filed nomination papers for the 16 seats, including 10 seats of farmers’ constituency (13 candidates), four seats of traders’ constituency (five candidates) and two seats of sale-purchase unions’ seat (two candidates).

Sojitra, a cooperative leader who pledges allegiance to the BJP, has been a director of Amreli AMPC since 2004 and has been credited for getting a modern yard at the APMC constructed at the cost of Rs 125 crore in 2017. The new yard, constructed with near-zero financial assistance from the government, is considered a model yard in terms of design and facilities.

Since being first elected in 2004, barring the two years between 2009 to 2011 and three years between 2017 and 2020, he has also been the chairman of the board of directors of the Amreli APMC. He is, thus, among the longest serving chairman of Amreli APMC.

Now, he is among 13 cooperative leaders who have filed their nomination papers for 10 seats in the farmers’ constituency. Five leaders have filed nomination papers for four seats of the traders’ constituency whereas only two nominations have been received for as many seats of the sale-purchase unions.

Besides Sojitra, Chatur Khunt, Shambhu Desai and Shailesh Sanghani are the sitting members of the outgoing board of directors from farmers’ constituency who are seeking re-election. However, four of the eight sitting directors from farmers’ constituency are not seeking re-election even as the number of seats in this constituency has been increased from eight to 10 as per the amended APMC law in the state.

In traders’ constituency, Bhupat Patel and Kalu Bhanderi are the sitting directors who are seeking re-election. Jayesh Nakrani, a sitting director from sale-purchase union’s constituency is seeking re-election from traders’ constituency this time around, while Suresh Rokad and Chandu Polra are the two new traders who are trying their luck.

In farmer’s constituency, besides the four sitting directors, nine other candidates are also in the fray for 10 seats. They include Jignesh Kabariya, Lalji Desai, Dalsukh Dudhat, Jagdish Desai, Ghanshyam Trapasiya, Magan Harkhani, Jaykant Sojitra, Neeta Nakrani and Ranjit Vala.

Meanwhile, Sojitra’s nephew Bhavin Sojitra is all set to make his successful debut in the cooperative sector as he is likely to be elected from the sale-purchase unions’ constituency. Bhavin and Devendra Padariya are the only candidates for two seats of the constituency and are likely to be declared elected unopposed.

Scrutiny of nomination papers was done Tuesday and Friday will be the last day to withdraw the nomination papers. Polling will be conducted on September 12 if required. However, Sojitra, the incumbent chairman, expressed confidence that polling will not be required. “We are confident that three candidates from the farmers’ constituency and one from the traders’ constituency will withdraw their nomination papers in the interest of unity of the cooperative movement. Therefore, polling will not be required,” said Sojitra.

While elections to cooperative bodies in the state are not contested on symbols of political parties, the BJP’s state leadership has started deciding candidates for such polls since last year. “We have chosen candidates for the Amreli APMC election in coordination with the state BJP leadership,” said a BJP leader in Amreli.