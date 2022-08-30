scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

PP Sojitra seeks fifth term as director of Amreli APMC

Sojitra, a cooperative leader who pledges allegiance to the BJP, has been a director of Amreli AMPC since 2004 and has been credited for getting a modern yard at the APMC constructed at the cost of Rs 125 crore in 2017.

In farmer’s constituency, besides the four sitting directors, nine other candidates are also in the fray for 10 seats. (File Photo)

Incumbent chairman of Amreli agricultural produce market committee (APMC), PP Sojitra, is seeking a fifth term as a member of the board of directors even as 20 persons have filed nomination papers for the 16 seats, including 10 seats of farmers’ constituency (13 candidates), four seats of traders’ constituency (five candidates) and two seats of sale-purchase unions’ seat (two candidates).

Sojitra, a cooperative leader who pledges allegiance to the BJP, has been a director of Amreli AMPC since 2004 and has been credited for getting a modern yard at the APMC constructed at the cost of Rs 125 crore in 2017. The new yard, constructed with near-zero financial assistance from the government, is considered a model yard in terms of design and facilities.

Since being first elected in 2004, barring the two years between 2009 to 2011 and three years between 2017 and 2020, he has also been the chairman of the board of directors of the Amreli APMC. He is, thus, among the longest serving chairman of Amreli APMC.

Now, he is among 13 cooperative leaders who have filed their nomination papers for 10 seats in the farmers’ constituency. Five leaders have filed nomination papers for four seats of the traders’ constituency whereas only two nominations have been received for as many seats of the sale-purchase unions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Besides Sojitra, Chatur Khunt, Shambhu Desai and Shailesh Sanghani are the sitting members of the outgoing board of directors from farmers’ constituency who are seeking re-election. However, four of the eight sitting directors from farmers’ constituency are not seeking re-election even as the number of seats in this constituency has been increased from eight to 10 as per the amended APMC law in the state.

In traders’ constituency, Bhupat Patel and Kalu Bhanderi are the sitting directors who are seeking re-election. Jayesh Nakrani, a sitting director from sale-purchase union’s constituency is seeking re-election from traders’ constituency this time around, while Suresh Rokad and Chandu Polra are the two new traders who are trying their luck.

In farmer’s constituency, besides the four sitting directors, nine other candidates are also in the fray for 10 seats. They include Jignesh Kabariya, Lalji Desai, Dalsukh Dudhat, Jagdish Desai, Ghanshyam Trapasiya, Magan Harkhani, Jaykant Sojitra, Neeta Nakrani and Ranjit Vala.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sojitra’s nephew Bhavin Sojitra is all set to make his successful debut in the cooperative sector as he is likely to be elected from the sale-purchase unions’ constituency. Bhavin and Devendra Padariya are the only candidates for two seats of the constituency and are likely to be declared elected unopposed.

Scrutiny of nomination papers was done Tuesday and Friday will be the last day to withdraw the nomination papers. Polling will be conducted on September 12 if required. However, Sojitra, the incumbent chairman, expressed confidence that polling will not be required. “We are confident that three candidates from the farmers’ constituency and one from the traders’ constituency will withdraw their nomination papers in the interest of unity of the cooperative movement. Therefore, polling will not be required,” said Sojitra.

While elections to cooperative bodies in the state are not contested on symbols of political parties, the BJP’s state leadership has started deciding candidates for such polls since last year. “We have chosen candidates for the Amreli APMC election in coordination with the state BJP leadership,” said a BJP leader in Amreli.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:19:47 pm
Next Story

Ghulam Nabi Azad: ‘I don’t see any chance of parties uniting because every leader has his or her ego… everybody feels the Congress has become weak’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement