‘Possibility of anti-govt slogans’: Cong denied permission to protest in Rajkot

The Congress was denied permission by the Rajkot city police to hold dharna Friday citing chances for the spread of Covid-19 and the “possibility of slogans against the government”.

Notably, the rejection came a day after state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani addressed a public meeting during the inauguration of a new building of Shree Sant Tulsidas Prathmik Shala No. 16, a school run by the Municipal School Board of Rajkot, in the Ramnathapara area and a flower market Wednesday.

Mahesh Rajput, secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), had sought permission to hold dharna at Bahumali Bhavan Chowk from 10 am to 12 pm Friday against “unemployment” and “price rise”.

However, Praveen Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-I of the city police, rejected the application Thursday citing the possibility of Covid spread and participants raising anti-government slogans. In his letter to the Congress leader, the DCP also noted the proposed venue witnesses high vehicular traffic.

“Additionally, as people will gather in big numbers, there is the possibility of social distancing norms violation, which can increase the infection of Covid-19… There are also inputs that they will raise anti-government slogans during the dharna event,” the DCP wrote. The DCP said the rejection to the event had more to do with the possibility of the dharna hindering vehicular traffic and Covid-19. “They had said that 2,000 people will attend (the event). If that happens, vehicular traffic will be blocked in Bahumali Bhavan Chowk, which is a very critical point for the city. And the Covid-19 concern is standard. We were willing to give them permission if they had chosen another place for dharna,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

The officer said he took the decision based on his “communication” with the ACP and that he was not aware of the ACP’s suggestion to the Congress to change the venue of the dharna in order to secure permission.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajput said he had received no communication from the police suggesting the change of venue. “But the fact remains that thousands gather at Bahumali Bhavan Chowk when BJP candidates assemble there before filing their nomination papers for elections. The police have denied us permission solely because it feared that anti-government slogans will be raised and hence, is acting as a tool in the hands of the BJP,” said the Congress leader.