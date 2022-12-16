Police inspector in Diu dismissed from service for acquiring Portuguese citizenship

Suspended police inspector Pankesh Tandel has been dismissed from service in the Union Territory of Diu after it was established that while serving as a police officer, he acquired citizenship of Portugal, the European country which had colonised Diu and had control over the island off the Gujarat coast till 1961.

Milind Dumbere, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu issued an order on Wednesday dismissing the inspector from service with immediate effect even as a criminal case filed against Tandel in May this year is pending.

The case filed in May pertains to allegedly submitting a forged birth certificate to enrol with the UT police. Following this, Tandel was suspended from service in the wake of an FIR registered against him at Coastal Police Station in Moti Daman under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine forged documents).

Tandel had joined the UT police in 2000 as a sub-inspector and was promoted as police inspector in due course.

In his order, the DIG underlined that Tandel acquired citizenship of Portugal in 2009. During the course of investigation of the case registered at the coastal police station, the home department of the UT wrote to the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 8 this year requesting details of Tandel’s “identity/nationality”, the order notes.

The MEA wrote back on December 9 quoting an email response from India’s Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal that Tandel had become a Portuguese citizen in 2009. “…the Embassy has received the confirmation from the concerned Portuguese Authorities that Portuguese Nationality has been attributed to Mr Pankesh Kalyan under the article-Art 1.N.1 alnea C, by the Civil Registry Office in Queluz and Portuguese Birth Certificate N.501 was issued in 2009,” the DIG’s order said.

Dumbere’s order noted that after the inspector became a citizen of Portugal, his continuance in service had become untenable in light of a 2015 circular of the UT administration. The October 20, 2015 circular states that any government servant who obtains Bilhete de Identidade (BI) card of Portugal ceases to be an Indian citizen from the date of acquisition of such card. In turn, such an individual is not eligible for government service or to continue in government service, the DIG highlighted.

He also observed that despite the 2015 circular, the PI continued in service and committed an “unpardonable misconduct”.

“In view of above fact and in the interest of security of the state, it would not be reasonably practical/expedient to hold enquiry, as it is already established that PI- Pankesh Kalyan Tandel (under suspension) has acquired citizenship of a foreign country in the year 2009 and concealed this fact and continued to be in government service,” the dismissal order states, adding, “This act of PI-Pankesh Kalyan Tandel… is unpardonable misconduct and attracts severe punishment.” By invoking Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, the DIG also waived the provision of a departmental inquiry before suspension.

Pankesh Tandel has refused to comment on the development.