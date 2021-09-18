PM’s work makes India proud: Rajendra Trivedi

Gujarat Revenue and Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Friday said inititiave that would do the country proud have been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the tradition of the facilitating development of Gujarat, which had been carried out by the previous Vijay Rupani government, would be taken forward by the new government.

“Under leadership of Modi, the government has taken numerous initiatives and has worked for welfare of the poor and the government has emerged as the true friend of the poor. We wish the Prime Minister on his birthday. Under his leadership, 8 crore connections for cooking gas have been given and have made kitchens smokeless by providing clean fuel. Under his leadership, work has been done that would make India proud,” an official release quoted Trivedi as saying.

Trivedi visited Rajkot Friday to preside over a government function for distributing aid and assistants to beneficiaries of various government schemes in the auditorium of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple on Kalavad Road of the city. Former CM Rupani, the BJP MLA from the Rajkot (West) constituency, was also in attendance.

Trivedi, who had served as a minister in Rupani’s government in 2016-17 before becoming Speaker, also praised the work done during the Rupani administration. “Numerous initiatives for development of the state were taken under the leadership of former chief minister Vijay Rupani.”

Addressing the event, Rupani extended his good wishes to the new government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.