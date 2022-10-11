PM praises Gujarat CM for demolition drive in Bet Dwarka, ‘restoring its pride’

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Monday praised Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the state government’s demolition drive on Bet Dwarka island and at other places along the state’s coastline, suggesting the drive restored the “pride of Bet Dwarka” and maintaining “law and order” in a determined way.

“Bhaiyo-Baheno, Bhupendrabhai mara mrudu ane makkam kahu chhu ne eno enubhav hamna Gujaratne barabar thayo. Samudrani patti upar gerkayedesar bandhkamo kari karine je lokoye jamghat kari ti.. Chupchap… safachat… Etli badhi jamin ane Bet Dwarkanu man-samman fari. Koi pan sanskruitpremi, me joyu, badhan santona nivedan joya. Mane anand thayo aa kamne je rite vadhayvu (Brothers and sisters, Gujarat recently experienced why I call Bhupendrabhai (Patel) soft and determined. Those who were reveling after constructing illegal constructions on the coastline… they were all cleared, silently… So much land (cleared) and Bet Dwarka’s pride (restored). I noted statements of those loving cultures and saints and religious heads. It made me happy the way they welcomed this work),” Modi said in Jamnagar.

The PM was addressing a public meeting in Jamnagar after launching projects cumulatively worth Rs1,448 crore. They included one phase each of Link-I and Link-III pipeline canals of Saurashtra Narmada Avatarana Irrigation (SAUNI), a 46 megawatt solar power plant in Haripar village of Jamnagar, two group drinking water projects for Jamnagar and Morbi districts and laying the foundation stone of two flyover bridges in Jamnagar city.

On October 1, the state government launched a week-long demolition drive on Bet Dwarka, the island located off Okha coast in Devbhumi Dwarka. Virtual curfew prevailed on the island as joint teams of Okha municipality, the local revenue officers and forest department officers razed more than 100 structures with JCB earthmovers. Among the structures demolished were 33 religious structures and scores of houses, which, officers claimed, were built on government land. Almost all structures demolished belonged to members of the minority community.

Modi said Patel government demolished “illegal constructions” not only on Bet Dwarka but along the entire coastline of the state and also foiled protest attempts. “Bhupendrabhai has been cleaning the entire coastline of Gujarat. Somewhere, a few tried to protest. But within half-an-hour, they realised that they won’t have their way,” said the PM, congratulating the CM who was on the dais.

Modi said that people got the message that the state government was determined and that’s why no one resisted the demolition drive. “When a man with determination takes the leadership, it sends the message down to the very base. So, without any protests, they all packed their belongings, saying, ‘it belongs to you so take it back’. This is the result of determination — law and order,” said Modi.

When The Indian Express visited Bet Dwarka on October 7, some of the families whose homes were demolished had said that they knew that their homes were constructed on government land but had no other option as they couldn’t afford purchasing plots from private owners.

Modi said peace in Gujarat over the past two decades opened the door to prosperity. “Everyone’s good lies in following law and order. Gujarat has witnessed peace over the past 20 years and that has opened doors to prosperity. It has witnessed fraternity. (People of) Gujarat are walking today shoulder-to-shoulder with the resolve of unity,” the PM said.

“There used to be a time when riots were a routine occurrence… Jamnagar was not an exception. We have got rid of all of that,” he added.

Modi, who was the CM of Gujarat form 2001 to 2014 said that his government brought Narmada waters to water-starved Saurashtra region through Narmada dam project and subsequent SAUNI, a project also dependent on Narmada.

“What was our situation 20-25 years ago… We have seen days when a mother would have to walk up to three kilometres to fetch a pot of water and quench thirst of her children… We would be waiting for water tankers which may come or may not come and then stand in queue. This was the situation in entire Kathiawar (Saurashtra),” said Modi, expressing hope that youth and the elders will remember the work done by his governments over the past two decades.