PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate multi-specialty hospital in Rajkot

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will inaugurate KD Parvadiya Multi Specialty Hospital, the first multi-specialty hospital in Jasdan taluka, built by a charitable trust headed by former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bharat Boghra at Atkot village in Rajkot district on May 28, the BJP announced on Tuesday.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil held a meeting with MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers in nine districts of Saurashtra region, at the Circuit House in Rajkot on Tuesday to review preparations for the hospital’s inauguration. Paatil, who is also the sitting BJP MP from Navsari Lok Sabha constituency, held a meeting with Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Boghra said, “The PM will visit Saurashtra for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. We are making preparations to host around 3 lakh people at the function.”

The hospital was constructed by Patel Seva Samaj, Atkot, a charitable trust in which Boghra is the managing trustee.

The 200-bed hospital has 1.25 lakh sqft carpet area and has modular operation theatres.

Foundation stone of the hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore, was laid in 2016. It has been named after Kashiben Damji Parvadiya whose family has donated Rs 7.51 crore for the hospital that will offer super-specialty treatment at concessional rates.

The hospital will also treat those seeking free treatment under under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) health insurance scheme of the state government as well as under the Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health insurance scheme of the Central government.

“People from Saurashtra’s nine districts, including Rajkot, Morbi, Botad, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh, will attend the hospital’s inauguration ceremony,” added Boghra, who was elected MLA from Jasdan constituency in 2009.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat later this year and Modi’s visit to Jasdan, a Congress bastion, is seen as the BJP’s groundwork for the polls.