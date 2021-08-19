PM Modi to inaugurate seaside promenade at Somnath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seaside promenade, an exhibition centre and the reconstructed precinct of old Somnath at the Somnath temple complex near Veraval on Friday through videoconferencing. He will also lay the foundation stone of a temple dedicated to goddess Parvati.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, August 20 at 11 am via video conferencing,” a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

“The projects to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event,” the release added.

Modi is also the incumbent chairman of Shree Somnath Trust (SKT), the religious trust which manages and maintains the Somnath temple

complex, one of the most important places of worship of Hinduism in the country.

The 1.48-kilometre promenade, which has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at a total cost of Rs 47 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a trustee of the Shree Somnath Trust (SKT), had laid the foundation stone of the promenade in December, 2018. It begins from near the Sagar Darshan guest house beside the temple and ends near the Triveni Sangam and is aimed at preventing erosion of the coast while also adding to pilgrim facilities.

The exhibition centre, developed in the premises of tourist facilitation centre, displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore. This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore in the 18th century the temple was repeatedly raided by foreign invaders and reduced to ruins.

“The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity,” the release further said.

The release said that the Parvati temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 30 crore. It will be construction in Sompura Salats architectural style and will have a garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and Nritya Mandap.

The union home minister and union tourism minister along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also join the virtual event.