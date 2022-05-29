50,000 women wear saffron saris given by organisers to PM Modi’s event in Rajkot

AT THE mega public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inauguration of a hospital in Atkot village of Rajkot on Saturday, thousands of women draped in saffron-coloured saris stood out among the audience and those who mobilised people for the event said the free distribution of saris “helped collect a crowd”.

Workers of the Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP, secretaries of milk-cooperative societies and supporters of the party went door-to-door on Friday and distributed bandhani sari free of cost among the women who had agreed to attend the PM’s public meeting.

“We distributed 50,000 saris among women for the event. That was not to draw women to the public meeting but to help them look distinct. In all, around 60,000 women attended the public meeting and not all of them had got saris,” Bharat Boghra, managing trustee of Shree Patel Seva Samaj Trust (SPSST), an Atkot-based charitable organisation told The Sunday Express.

Modi was in Atkot to inaugurate KD Parvadiya Multispecialty Hospital constructed by SPSST at the cost of Rs 50 crore on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway.

“With the help of donors, we had ordered the saris directly from textile mills in Surat,” Boghra, who is also vice-president of the Gujarat state unit of BJP further said while refusing to divulge details of money spent on sari distribution.

The party organisation had helped SPSST to mobilise people for the hospital inauguration ceremony and Boghra claimed that total three lakh people attended the event and that all of them were served lunch.

Anju Kansagra, incharge of BJP’s Mahila Morcha for ward number 12 in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Rajkot city said the sari distribution helped draw in a bigger crowd.

“It helped collect a crowd and made our task somewhat easier. From ward number 12, we could convince 407 women and 53 men to come to Atkot and ferried them in 11 buses. Without saris, I am afraid, we could have managed to fill only about four buses,” Kansagra said.

Seema Agrawal, treasurer of Mahila Morcha for ward number 2 of RMC said that Anjali Rupani, incharge of Mahila Morcha of Rajkot city and wife of former chief minister Vijay Rupani arranged for additional saris.

“All women who were given the saris the previous day came to Atkot today,” Agarwal said.

Those who got the free saris said that they had instructions to wear it only for the Atkot public meeting.

“We were asked to wear it for today’s event only and that we don’t need to return it. Nor did they give me the sari on the condition that I will have to wear it to future BJP events also though I am free to do it on my own,” said Deepa Vaishnani (37), a homemaker from Umiya Chowk area in Rajkot.

A group of women from Bhandariya village of Jasdan taluka of Rajkot said that Pravin Desai, secretary of a milk cooperative society in their village distributed saris among 60 women. “But it’s not for the sari that I have come here. They told me that Modi is coming to Rajkot and that we should attend the meeting and thus, I came,” Ramaben Malaviya (47), a farmer from Bhandariya village said.

Boghra said that 5001 women, who lined up the road from the hospital to the venue of the public meeting across the Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway for welcoming the PM were also given stainless steel kalash (pots) and coconuts free of cost.

However, many women in the audience complained that they didn’t get the kalash and the coconut. “But it’s not for such freebies that women attend public meetings of Narendra Modi. They do it because they have faith in Modi and want to listen to him,” insisted Harshidaba Kanojiya, secretary of Mahila Morcha for ward number 2 in Rajkot city.

Kamlesh Mirani, president of Rajkot city unit of the BJP said that total 20,000 people from Rajkot city, including 5,000 women, attended the event in Atkot.