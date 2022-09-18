Pilfering diesel: Five tanker drivers, cleaner, hotel owner held in Kutch

FIVE TANKER drivers, one cleaner and a hotel owner were arrested by police after they were caught pilfering diesel from the tankers they were driving at Shikra village near Bhachau in Kutch on Saturday.

According to police, they noticed that some men were pilfering diesel from five diesel tankers belonging to Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Limited (ARPL), Gandhidham during a halt at Momai Krupa Hotel in Shikra village near Bhachau town on Bhachau-Bhuj state highway.

On informing the company, ARPL manager Puvar Suthar rushed to the spot and caught the five drivers and two cleaners red-handed.

The drivers were identified as Sunil Kumar Nishad (30), Amit Rajput (35), Indresh Yadav (32), Krushnakumarsinh Rajput (42) and Pradeepkumarsinh Rajput (34) — all from Uttar Pradesh. Cleaner Yogendrakumar Pathak (35) was also a resident of Jaunpur in UP, while the hotelier was identified as Jitendrasinh Jadeja, owner of Momai hotel on the highway and a resident of Bhachau town.

Police said that the drivers had filled their tankers with diesel from Jamnagar and were on their way to deliver the consignment to some factory in Hajipir in western Kutch when they committed the theft. Police seized around 500 litres of diesel worth Rs 45,000 stored in three barrels hidden behind the hotel.

“The tanker drivers, during interrogation, confessed that they used to halt at Momai hotel in the name of having their meal and pilfer diesel to sell it to hotel owner Jadeja at cheap rate,” Naran Chudasama, police inspector of Bhachau, told The Indian Express.

Chudasama said that ARPL had got the contract of transporting the consignment of diesel from Jamangar to Hajipir. “The drivers also confessed that they had pilfered diesel in the past also. Further investigation is on,” said the inspector.