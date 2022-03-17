Gujarat: PGVCL detects power theft worth Rs 48L using drones

The Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) used high-tech drone cameras and detected power theft worth Rs 48 lakh in saltworks in Kutch early this month, the company officials said on Wednesday.

The vigilance squad of the state government-owned power distribution company conducted an aerial survey of power connection granted to saltworks falling in the jurisdiction of Adipur sub-division of PGVCL with drone cameras early this month. During the aerial survey, the drone detected that PVC pipes covering studs of eight power transformers, which were sealed in the presence of the customers concerned in December last year, were broken and that direct taping of power was being done.

“Staff later checked these power connections on January 3 and power theft worth Rs 33 lakh in these eight connections was detected and the consumers were given bills worth Rs 33 lakh,” stated the release.

The company release further stated that a similar mode of power theft was detected in three connections in saltworks in Sanghad village near Adipur on March 11 and that the erring consumers were slapped with bills cumulatively worth Rs15 lakh.

Varunkumar Baranwal, Managing Director of PGVCL, said that the drone cameras were used on a pilot basis. “When our staff go physically to check power connections and see if any power theft is happening, they are often attacked by people. Also, it becomes difficult to conduct such a drive, especially in remote areas where activities like mining are happening, after nightfall. Therefore, we came up with the idea of doing remote surveillance by using drone cameras with an objective to reduce physical interaction… The intention is to create deterrence,” Baranwal said.

“The idea of using drones was suggested at a brain-storming session of vigilance staff we had organised at our corporate office in Rajkot last month,” added the MD.

The MD said that as of December 2021, the aggregate transmission and commercial (AT&C) losses stood at 17.56 per cent. That, the MD said, were much higher as compared to those of Daskhin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (5%), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited 7%) and Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (10%).

“Annually, PGVCL is losing electricity worth Rs1,400 crore on account of AT&C losses. This translates to around Rs 5-6 crore worth of power loss every day and a major chunk of it is in the form of power theft. Against this, we are detecting power theft worth around Rs 72 lakh per day,” said Baranwal.