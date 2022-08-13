PF office releases pension orders to 65 employees on retirement day in Rajkot

As part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Provident Fund (PF) Office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Rajkot organised a programme called Prayaas to Vishwas on Friday and issued pension payment orders (PPOs) to 65 employees who retired from service that day.

Under the Prayas to Vishwas initiative, the PF office in Rajkot reached out to principal employers in private sector, requesting them to release their contribution towards pension fund of their employees 10 days prior to retirement of their concerned employees.

At a ceremony organised at the PF office, J K Pandey, regional PF commissioner-I and UR Mankad, Gujarat regional committee member handed over PPOs to 65 employees on the day they retired, an official release said.

“In routine course, employers get 15 days to deposit their share in the employees pension fund. An employee is eligible to file claim for pension two months after retirement or quitting the job. Once such claim is filed, it takes at least a week to process such applications. But as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, EPFO has been taking proactive steps to extend pension benefits to employees the very day they retire,” an EPFO officer said, adding the drive will continue through August.