People unite to celebrate Independence Day: Gujarat CM

Appealing to the citizens to take the country to greater heights as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that people of the country unite while celebrating national festivals like the Independence Day, transcending boundaries of gender, caste and region “Generally, we celebrate religious, social festivals in our own ways in Gujarat and across the country. But this is the only festival we celebrate uniformly, transcending boundaries of gender, castes, states, regions, etc and by becoming one,” Patel said while addressing a gathering in Bahumali Bhavan Chowk of Rajkot for the Tiranga Yatra.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised by the state government in the city as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the Central government in the run up to the 75th Independence Day to be celebrated Monday.

Students, employees of various departments of the state and central governments, local trade and industry associations and residents of the city participated in the two-km march which culminated at Rashtriya Shala, the multi-activity centre which was set up by Mahatma Gandhi on Yagnik Road.

The CM flagged off the Tiranga Yatra and led it till Jilla Panchayat Chowk. The CM garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bahumali Bhavan Chowk and that of BR Ambedkar in Jilla Panchayat Chowk during the event.

Patel said that an atmosphere of patriotism has been created in the country in the run up to the Independence Day and appealed to people to come forward for taking the country to greater heights.

“Under the guidance of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. While remembering all those who fought for India’s freedom, the country is entering the Amrit Kaal. We all are coming forward for what we all can do for the country in this moment and with patriotism, how this period can be made Amrit Kaal in true sense of the phrase,” the CM said.

“Let us all join hands to enhance the aan, baan and shaan (prestige) Narendrabhai has created in the country and across the world,” he added.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Jagdish Vishwakarma, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, Rajkot mayor Pradi Dav, local BJP MPs and MLAs were also present for the Tiranga Yatra.

Pak nationals given citizenship certificates

Minister Harsh Sanghavi hands over certificate of Indian citizenship to Pakistani immigrants in Rajkot Friday. (Express) Minister Harsh Sanghavi hands over certificate of Indian citizenship to Pakistani immigrants in Rajkot Friday. (Express)

Sanghavi on Friday handed out certificates of Indian citizenship to 24 Pakistani nationals living in Rajkot on long-term visa. Sanghvi distributed the certificates among the Pakistani nationals at a ceremony organised in the conference hall of the office of Rajkot district collector.