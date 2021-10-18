People should get work done in single visit to govt offices: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Sunday said he has instructed officers to ensure that people do not require to visit government offices for the second time to get their works done and that his government would change laws, if required, to address any ambiguities which delay redressal of grievances.

Patel said his government’s efforts were to make the system more responsive towards common citizens. “If a person approaches the government and addresses his grievance to us, our endeavour is that it should be redressed without another visit. And if the work is such that, prima facie, cannot be done in accordance with the law, he should get an opportunity to convince us as to how it can be done or we should be able to explain to him why it can’t be done,” Patel said while addressing the 192nd annual festival of Shri Gopinath Maharaj at BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Gadhada of Botad.

The CM also inaugurated the Limbataru Guest House, a lodging and boarding facility for overseas devotees of the Swaminarayan sect.

Patel said his government would change laws whenever and wherever required to avoid inconvenience. “I have told (officers) that if there is any ambiguity in interpretation or wording in laws and rules, draw our attention and we shall change the wording,” said the CM.

He added the officers should tell people up front, and not after two years, as to what procedures they needed to follow. “Every citizen may not be knowing laws and rules. Sometimes, they (officers) keep reading laws to us repeatedly and tell us that because of such wordings, a particular work can’t be done. But we shall change the wording itself. We will do phrasing of laws as suggested by them (officers) but our efforts will be to ensure that people are not inconvenienced,” Patel said.

The CM also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘visionary’ and said he would try to walk the path of development paved by the PM.

Addressing the same religious gathering, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil congratulated the Swaminarayan sect for the temples it was building and said those who find the Taj Mahal more attractive than Akshardham in Delhi might be “suffering from vision problems”.

“I have seen both, Akshardham temple in Delhi and the Taj Mahal. If someone found the Taj Mahal more attractive, surely, there would be some defect in his vision. But my vision is alright and I feel that one can feel more blessed by visiting Akshardham of Delhi than the Taj Mahal,” the BJP president said.