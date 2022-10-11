People in Delhi showed ‘who deserved the jungle’: AAP

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that urban Naxals were trying to make their way in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday said the PM had raised the same “bogey” during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015 but the people had already decided who deserved to be “sent to the jungle and to the state secretariate”.

“All the abuses are being hurled at us. It doesn’t behove the Prime Minister to use such language,” Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, AAP’s co-incharge for Gujarat, said in response to a question while addressing a press conference in Rajkot.

Earlier in the day, Modi claimed “urban Naxals wearing another garb, are trying to fly into Gujarat”. “These people with the mentality of urban Naxalism first tried everything to block the Sardar Sarovar Dam project. Now, sporting new looks, these urban Naxals are seeking to gain a foothold (again)…,”said Modi without naming the AAP or Narmada Bachao Andolan Samiti’s Medha Patkar who was earlier associated with the party.

Chadha said, “The Prime Minister had used the same words while addressing a rally in big Ram Leela Maidan, if I remember it correctly, on January 10, 2015, in the run up the (Assembly) elections in Delhi. He said that these people were urban Naxals and should retreat to the jungle. A month after that, when the Assembly elections were conducted, people of Delhi, exercising the power of their franchise, decided who should go to Delhi secretariate and who should go to the jungle,” Chadha said.

AAP scored a landslide victory in the 2015 Delhi elections, winning 67 out of 70 seats, while the BJP could manage to win only three.

Chadha, who has also served as a minister in the Delhi government, further said that AAP won’t be drawn into a slanging match. “If you abuse us, we will respond by saying we will set up mohalla clinics. If you call us Naxalites, we will make provisions for good education for the children of Gujarat. If you abuse us further, we will say we will give free electricity to the people of Gujarat.”

Chadha also said the BJP was attacking Kejriwal and his party as it is getting the support of the people of Gujarat ahead of the December Assembly election. “BJP is scared. People of Gujarat want a change and are joining forces with Kejriwal and AAP…,” Chadha said, urging “BJP leaders to change their habits and answer questions that the people of Gujarat are asking…”

At a public meeting in Kutch in August, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had termed Medha Patkar, who had fought for the rights of the tribals who were likely to be displaced by the Sardar Sarovar dam of the Narmada project, an urban Naxal. “We all know which political party these people were associated with,” he had said.