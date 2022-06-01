Patidar quota stir: Court acquits all 14 accused of setting fire to cop’s bike

A magisterial court in Jamnagar has acquitted 14 persons in a case of unlawful assembly and burning down of a police constable’s motorbike during the Patidar quota agitation in 2015 for lack of evidence.

The 14, all residents of various parts of Jamangar were booked under IPC Section 143 (unlawful assembly) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards) on the basis of a complaint filed by Amra Rathod, a head constable of Gujarat police. He died while the case was pending.

In his complaint filed on August 27, 2015, Rathod, had stated that a mob of 50 men set his motorbike on fire on a culvert in Eva Park area of Jamnagar city at 11 pm on August 26, 2015 while he was on patrol duty due to the law and order situation on account of the ongoing Patidar quota stir.

According to the prosecution’s case, the mob set on fire Rathod’s bike and caused damages worth Rs 30,000 during the Patidar quota violence which had broken out in various parts of Gujarat after police allegedly lathi-charged a gathering addressed by Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad city on August 25, 2015.

However, the court of Nilesh Pathar, the additional chief judicial magistrate of Jamnagar, acquitted the 14 men for want of evidence.

The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. “Taking into account documentary evidence adduced by the prosecution and testimonies of witnesses, it is proven that members of a mob had set on fire the motorbike of the complainant. However, there is no evidence on record pinpointing the person who had set the fire to the motorbike,” Pathar said in his judgement

“Nor is there any evidence on record proving the accused in this case were part of that mob. Thus, the prosecution’s body of evidence doesn’t prove that the accused had set the complainant’s motorbike on fire at the time of the said incident. Therefore, the doubt arises over the involvement of the accused in the alleged offence,” he added.

The acquittals come around two months after the Jamnagar district and sessions court acquitted 10 men in a case of alleged burning of a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus in Hadiyana village during the quota stir in 2015. Hasmukh Moliya, advocate of the accused said the accused were randomly charge-sheeted without any concrete evidence against them.

“We drew the court’s attention that the original complainant had not named any accused in his complaint. We also underlined the fact that all the prosecution witnesses were policemen and that there was not a single independent witness. Nor was there any eyewitness to the offence of burning the motorbike,” Moliya said. Those acquitted include Atul Bhanderi, then a sitting Congress corporator in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC), who later switched over to the BJP.

During Bhanderi’s tenure as a BJP corporator in the JMC he and 12 others were booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crimes (GCTOC) Act in October 2020 for allegedly running an extortion racket in Jamnagar city.