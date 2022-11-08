Patidar meeting cancelled minutes after announcement as leaders say ‘won’t go’

Suggesting a lack of coordination, a meeting called by the leaders of three main organisations of the Patidar community Tuesday was withdrawn minutes after its announcement Monday after some leaders said they would not attend it because they had no prior intimation about it.

The media team of Vishv Umiyadham broadcasted a message that leaders of Umiyadham, Unjha, Khodaldham, Kagvad and Umiyadham, Sidsar will hold a meeting at the Sola campus of Umiyadham at 12 pm Tuesday “ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election.” The message said that Umiyadham Unjha president Babu Jamna Patel, Umiyadham Sidsar leader Jeram Patel alias Jeram Vansjaliya, and Shree Khodaldham Trust president Naresh Patel as well as secretaries and trustees of these organisations will attend the meeting.

However, minutes later, it was announced that Vishv Umiyadham president RP Patel, Naresh Patel and Sardardham president Gagji Sutariya would not attend the proposed meeting. “It appears politics was on the agenda of the proposed meeting and CK Patel (chairman of International Federation of Umiya Parivar, Unjha) announced the meeting without consulting leaders of the other organisations,” a functionary of Vishv Umiyadham said.

Ramesh Tilara, trustee of SKT said no one from Khodaldham will attend the meeting in Ahmedabad. “They didn’t consult us about the meeting in advance nor did they tell us about the agenda of the meeting. Therefore, we are not going to attend the meeting tomorrow,” said Tilara, adding Naresh Patel is travelling and therefore, he will also not be attending the meeting.

“So, now the meeting will turn into a gathering of functionaries of Unjha Umiyadham and Sidsar Umiyadham only as Sutriya has also conveyed that being an educational institute, Sardardham will not take part in the meeting,” said sources.

CK Patel and Jeram Vansjaliya could not be reached for a comment immediately.