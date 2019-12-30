Over 35,000 participate in Rajkot Marathon inaugurated by Vijay Rupani

Participants at the Rajkot Marathon, 2019, in Rajkot on Sunday. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya) Participants at the Rajkot Marathon, 2019, in Rajkot on Sunday. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya)

More than 35,000 participated in the Rajkot Marathon, 2019, organised by the Rotary Club of Rajkot Midtown, an NGO, in collaboration with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Rajkot city police on Sunday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Rajkot mayor Bina Acharya flagged off the marathon from Race Course ground early in the morning. Addressing the runners before flagging off the race, the CM said that marathon was a symbol of unity. “I congratulate the organisers and people of Rajkot for assembling here so early in the day and marching in the direction of ‘Fit India’ and ‘Swastha Bharat, Tandurast Bharat’ campaigns launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rupani said. The CM said that the annual marathon has given a new identity to Rajkot city.

Sunday’s event marks the return of the marathon to Rajkot after a year. The RMC organised the first event in year 2016 with an aim to give a new identity to the city and to promote sporting culture in Rajkot. In 2017, the RMC converted the event into a full marathon. However, in 2018, the civic body did not organise the event due to differences between its political and administrative wings. This year, Rotary Club of Rajkot Midtown took the initiative and the RMC and the Rajkot city police supported it.

The highlight race was reduced to half marathon from full marathon. This year, the winners in men’s and women’s category got Rs 60,000 each as prize money.

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App