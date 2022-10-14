Over 100 ‘illegal’ structures razed in demolition drive at Jakhau harbour

IN A mega demolition drive, the district administration of Kutch razed more than 100 “illegal” structures that were a “threat to coastal and national security” in Jakhau — one of the busiest fishing harbours of Gujarat—in Kutch district’s Abadasa taluka within 24 hours Thursday.

The demolition drive began Thursday morning amid heavy police deployment in Jakhau harbour. Fishermen, boat owners and labourers from many states who work in the harbour stood mere spectators as JCBs flattened godowns, dungas (facilities where fish is sorted) and cottages along the coast. The demolition drive came days after the Abdasa mamlatdar served final notices to some of the occupants of 304 structures on October 3 and October 7 asking them to vacate the premises and demolish the structures.

“Around 40 per cent of the 304 structures that were served notices were demolished on Thursday. They include dungas, godowns and cottages which were constructed on the government land illegally,” HM Solanki, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Abdasa, told The Indian Express, adding, “We have not evicted anyone forcibly. People had already vacated these premises voluntarily yesterday or day before yesterday after being served the notices. We have not demolished 35 premises in which as many families are living and have granted them more time to vacate the premises.”

The SDM said those who had “encroached” on the government land were served notice last year also. “These structures posed a challenge to the coastal and national security. Many a time we have heard that drugs were transported from this area. The harbour has the presence of the Indian Coast Guard and marine police also. Many people had constructed godowns and cottages on the government land and were earning money by giving them on rent,” Solanki claimed.

While some fishermen leaders and traders claimed that they were not encroachers but tenants of Jakhau village panchayat and that they had been paying rent to the village panchayat, the SDM rejected the claim. “The structures had come up on government land and therefore, the village panchayat had no jurisdiction,” he said, adding, “While the drive will continue till all the 304 structures are demolished, we are not disturbing fishing activity in any manner. People are free to carry out their activities from authorised places.”