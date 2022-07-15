One arrested after viral video shows trio driving SUV in Rajkot dam

Two days after a video showing three men driving their SUV through Nyari dam in Gujarat’s Rajkot taluk went viral, the police booked the accused and arrested one of them late on Thursday evening. They also seized the car allegedly used in making the stunt video, officers said.

Rajkot police had launched an inquiry after the video went viral on July 12. After verifying the visuals in the video, Shivbhadrasinh Gohil, a police constable attached to Rajkot taluk police station, filed a complaint. Based on this, the police booked three men under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and section 184 (driving a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officers said the trio performed the stunt on the evening of July 11. The constable named Smit Sakhiya, Chhayanshu Sagpariya (21) and Ravi Vekariya as the accused in his complaint. DCP (zone-II) Sudhir Kumar Desai told The Indian Express on Friday that Sagpariya was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the FIR.

“During interrogation, Sagpariya, who is an undergraduate student at a private university in Rajkot, said that he and his friends drove the car through a section of the Nyari dam to shoot a stunt video and then uploaded it on their social media accounts,” said the investigating officer.

The police said the three borrowed the SUV from their friends to shoot the video. Sakhiya drove the car through water while Sagpariya and Vekariya clung to its doors as the car ploughed through water deep enough to submerge its bonnet. Officers said the accused’s friend Satyajitsinh Zhala allegedly videographed the stunt on his mobile phone. Nyari dam supplies drinking water to Rajkot city.

“Efforts are on to trace the two accused,” the investigating officer said, adding that Sagpariya was released on bail late on Thursday night.