On third day of global bird counting event, Gujarat at 8th spot among states

GUJARAT WAS trailing on the counts of bird species and checklists of birds among Indian states as compared to its performance in the previous year even as India continued to be on the second position in the count of species diversity on the third day of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), the global event of watching and counting birds, on Sunday.

As of 7 pm on Sunday, birdwatchers participating in the GBBC had sighted birds of 323 species and thus stood eighth among Indian states in terms of species diversity.

West Bengal (438 species), Uttarakhand (391), Arunachal Pradesh (384), Assam (363), Karnataka (340), Maharashtra (339) and Tamil Nadu (323) were ahead of Gujarat, showedlatest data on eBird, the online platform which is powering the event.

Last year, Gujarat had stood sixth on the species count by birdwatchers from the state recording 360 species at the end of the four-day exercise.

Last year too, West Bengal was the leader with 481 species followed by Uttarakhand (407 species), Assam (372), Karnataka (366) and Maharashtra. However, there is one more day to go before the GBBC, 2023 ends on Monday evening.

In terms of number of checklists of birds uploaded on eBird platform after birding trips also, Gujarat was at the fifth position with 1793 checklists.

Kerala (5,145 checklists), Maharashtra (4,811), Tamil Nadu (3,281) and Karnataka (2,289) were the top four states.

Last year, birdwatchers had uploaded 3,011 checklists, helping the state finish fourth behind Tamil Nadu (10,709 checklists), Kerala (9,387) and Karnataka (3,439), data available with Bird Count India (BCI), a collective which is India coordinator for the GBBC show.

“Last year, we had adopted a different coordination approach in which we requested the birdwatchers desirous to participate in the GBBC to particular areas important from the events perspective. However, we received some complaints about that approach. So, this year, we have kept it completely voluntary in nature. This seems to have affected Gujarat’s performance. Secondly, a number of birders are actually doing birdwatching in their backyards rather than travelling to places,” Kunan Niak, eBird reviewer for Gujarat state said.

Naik also said that the checklists count could be low due to birdwatchers not following protocols.

“In the GBBC, a birdwatcher can create checklists for every 15-minute-long session of birdwatching. However, not every birdwatcher is following this protocol and some even are creating a single checklist for an hour-long birdwatching session and then uploading it on eBird. This keeps the count of checklists down,” he said.

Ashwin Vishwanathan of Bird Count India, however, lauded birdwatchers of Gujarat for covering 29 out of 33 districts within three days. “While Bengal usually leads on species count and the southern states in terms of checklists, observing and counting birds in 29 out of 33 districts of the state is a very good attempt,” he said.

Meanwhile, globally, India was on the second spot in species diversity and checklist count. Birdwatchers India had recorded 1,016 species through 27,870 checklists by Sunday evening and was marginally behind Columbia where birdwatchers sighted 1,026 species through 972 checklists.

Ecuador (862 species and 318 checklists), Brazil (766 species and 640 checklists) and Mexico (696 species and 1159 checklists) completed the top-five list.

With 27,870 checklists, India was behind only the US (630 species and 80,369 checklists).

Canada (230 species and 11,124 checklists), Australia (577 species and 3147 checklists) and Spain (296 species and 2271 checklists) were other leading countries.