Omicron scare: Jamnagar NRI’s wife, brother-in-law test positive for Covid-19

A day after it was confirmed that an NRI visiting Jamnagar contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19, his wife and brother-in-law also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and were shifted to a government hospital in the city. Meanwhile, authorities said that a resident of Surendranagar who had returned to his home in Limbdi recently after travelling to the Republic of Congo tested positive for Covid-19 and he also has been admitted to a local hospital.

The 72-year-old NRI, who is a citizen of Zimbabwe, was on Saturday confirmed to be the first case of Omicron variant in Gujarat. On Sunday, authorities said, “After it was confirmed on Saturday that the NRI had contracted the Omicron variant of the virus, our health department took samples of nine members of his family. Test results of the NRI’s 45-year-old wife and his 35-year-old brother-in-law returned positive on Sunday, while the rest tested negative,” Vijay Kharadi, the municipal commissioner of Jamnagar, told indianexpress.com. It is not yet confirmed if the wife and the brother-in-law have been infected with the Omicron variant.

The Zimbabwean national had landed in Ahmedabad on November 28. He had developed a sore throat and other symptoms on November 30 and his test results returned positive for Covid-19 on December 1, Kharadi said. The NRI was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital set up in the Dental College building of MP Shah Government Medical College of Jamnagar the same day and his family members were also screened for Covid-19. He added that the results of his family members returned negative on December 2 but they continued to remain in home isolation.

“After the confirmation of the presence of the Omicron variant in the samples of the NRI on December 4, we again took samples of his family members and, this time, his wife and brother-in-law tested positive. However, both of them are asymptomatic and as per protocol have been admitted to the separate Covid-19 hospital. Doctors are saying that the NRI is also clinically stable,” Kharadi said, adding, “The brother-in-law had gone to Ahmedabad to receive the couple after they landed there.”

The NRI’s wife is a native of Jamnagar. “As many as 86 people have arrived in Jamnagar city since November 26 after travelling abroad. Of them, 13 have visited the city after travelling to the 11 African countries that have been declared as at-risk countries. We have been testing them as per protocol. Two of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and one of them has been confirmed to be a case of Omicron variant,” the municipal commissioner added.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Limbdi town in Surendranagar district was admitted to the sub-district hospital in Limbdi town on Saturday evening after he tested positive for Covid-19. Authorities said that they were treating him to be a suspected case of Omicron. “He had recently returned to his home after travelling to Congo. As per protocol, our health department screened him for Covid-19 and the test results returned positive even though he was asymptomatic. He has been admitted to the isolation ward in the sub-district hospital in Limbdi and his samples have been sent for genome sequencing,” Surendranagar district collector Amrutesh Aurangabadkar said.

The collector said that close contacts of the man are being traced and isolated even as genome sequencing results of his samples are awaited.