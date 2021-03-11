Oil tanker with all-women crew reaches Vadinar port

The All Women Officers Sailing was an event to acknowledge and display the capabilities and competence of the Women Officers who were anyway discharging their duties diligently. (Twitter:@shippingcorp)

MV SWARNA Krishna, an oil tanker with an all-women crew flagged off from Mumbai by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat on Wednesday with 48,688 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil.

Mandaviya, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways had virtually flagged of MV Swarna Krishna from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai on Sunday with an all-women crew led by captain Suneha Gadpande, and aided by chief officer Usha Yadav and chief engineer Divya Jatin Jain to mark the International Women’s Day. “The Indian woman power always creates history. For the first time in history, a ‘cargo ship’ (MT Swarna Krishan) commanded by a woman captain and having only lady officers has been flagged for its voyage,” Mandaviya had tweeted after flagging off the vessel of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) from New Delhi through video conferencing.

SCI officers on Wednesday said that the oil tanker which was carrying 48,688 MT of Mumbai High crude oil arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat on Wednesday to discharge the crude after completing around two-and-half-day long voyage in coastal waters.

“All seafarers on board MT Swarna Krishna are certified to sail in foreign waters and have the experience of sailing to foreign coasts. The All Women Officers Sailing was an event to acknowledge and display the capabilities and competence of the Women Officers who were anyway discharging their duties diligently. The event just served to afford them the visibility that they deserved and to know the confidence that was reposed in them, in celebration of International Women’s Day. These Officers are also the Indian brand ambassadors in the global maritime sector,” an SCI statement said.