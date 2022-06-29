scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Rajkot: Nod for new building for urban health centre; second this month

The standing committee gave the green signal to award the construction of the new building to Bhumi Construction, a private firm, at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
June 29, 2022 4:31:55 am
The Standing Committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Tuesday decided to construct a new building for an urban health centre (UHC) on Morbi Road after deeming the existing building too old and small. This is the second UHC in the city for which a new building has been approved this month.

At its meeting held Tuesday, the standing committee approved a proposal to construct the new UHC on Saheb Park Sheri near Jakatnaka on Morbi Road.

The construction cost quoted by the private developer and approved by the standing committee is nine per cent higher than RMC’s estimate of Rs 1.03 crore.

As per the proposal, the existing building near Jakatnaka will be demolished. Currently, RMC runs 21 UHCs, many of which continue to function out of small buildings.

